Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 168,913 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 53.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,913 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $7,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 169.2% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 7,661.1% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 197.8% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CPB. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Campbell Soup from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.13.

NYSE CPB opened at $48.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.51. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $40.70 and a twelve month high of $57.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 20.02%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, January 9th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.17%.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

