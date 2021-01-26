Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 67,633 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 67,633 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $5,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its position in American International Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 25,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 145,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,001,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in American International Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in American International Group by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in American International Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 14,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AIG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

In other news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $493,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,705,246.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder International Group I. American purchased 625,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $39.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.61. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.07 and a 12-month high of $56.42.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.79 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

