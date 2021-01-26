Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 740 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,725 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $5,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the third quarter worth about $1,461,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in DexCom by 107.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 81 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DexCom stock opened at $376.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $360.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $383.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.39. The stock has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.53, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $182.07 and a fifty-two week high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $500.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.22 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. On average, analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.37, for a total value of $192,222.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 39,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.09, for a total value of $14,465,133.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,528 shares of company stock worth $31,337,000. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. UBS Group upgraded DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $465.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DexCom from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.83.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

