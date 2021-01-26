Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) Stock Position Increased by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 797,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,327 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.89% of Cantel Medical worth $62,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cantel Medical by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of Cantel Medical by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Cantel Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Cantel Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cantel Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMD stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.49. 129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.82. Cantel Medical Corp. has a twelve month low of $20.81 and a twelve month high of $89.10.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $297.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.50 million. Cantel Medical had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cantel Medical Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CMD shares. Sidoti downgraded shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cantel Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Cantel Medical in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.80.

Cantel Medical Company Profile

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

