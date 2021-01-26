CanYaCoin (CAN) Price Up 16.9% Over Last Week

CanYaCoin (CURRENCY:CAN) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. In the last week, CanYaCoin has traded up 16.9% against the dollar. CanYaCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $614.00 worth of CanYaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CanYaCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00070663 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.63 or 0.00842264 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00007040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00051383 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,429.94 or 0.04433926 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00015662 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00017610 BTC.

About CanYaCoin

CAN is a token. CanYaCoin’s total supply is 95,826,983 tokens. The official message board for CanYaCoin is medium.com/canyacoin . The official website for CanYaCoin is canya.io . CanYaCoin’s official Twitter account is @canya_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CanYaCoin is /r/CanYaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CanYa is a platform for the home and digital services industry, allowing users to find, book, pay and review service providers. The CanYaCoin is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, powering the platform payment system, enabling a decentralised, trustless and hedged escrow service, a single bridge between fiat and a variety of cryptocurrencies, a powerful rewards system to encourage network effects, and incentivised user-curation and userarbitration. “

Buying and Selling CanYaCoin

CanYaCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CanYaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CanYaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CanYaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

