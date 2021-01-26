Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,766 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,666 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,173,489 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,070,364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,044,447 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,270,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $483,345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600,797 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,423,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,660,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,721,337 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,089,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,729,503 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total transaction of $163,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $2,015,563.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. Citigroup cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.43.

CSCO opened at $45.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $190.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $50.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.55.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

