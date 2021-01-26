Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 659,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,429 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Capital One Financial worth $65,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth $223,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth $589,000. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COF opened at $102.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.27, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.26 and a 200-day moving average of $80.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $115.48.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on COF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $127.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Compass Point boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $78.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.65.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 91,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $7,998,781.05. Also, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 1,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $186,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,668,465. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 349,716 shares of company stock valued at $29,542,491. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

