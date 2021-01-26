Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Issues Earnings Results

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $2.86, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS.

Shares of COF traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,594,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,778,771. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.79. The stock has a market cap of $45.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.97, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72.

COF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI raised Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $78.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.65.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 91,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $7,998,781.05. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $3,187,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,745 shares in the company, valued at $8,501,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 349,716 shares of company stock worth $29,542,491 over the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

