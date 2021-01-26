Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) is Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 865,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,649 shares during the quarter. Capital Southwest makes up approximately 3.5% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned 4.65% of Capital Southwest worth $15,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWC. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 9.9% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 21,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Southwest in the second quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Southwest by 144.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 12,293 shares during the period. 30.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSWC stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.24. 11 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,563. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.39. Capital Southwest Co. has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $21.55. The stock has a market cap of $339.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.69 million. Capital Southwest had a positive return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 10.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capital Southwest Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.46%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSWC. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Capital Southwest from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Capital Southwest from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.60.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

