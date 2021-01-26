Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.60.

CSWC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Thursday, November 5th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Capital Southwest from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Capital Southwest from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of CSWC opened at $18.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Capital Southwest has a one year low of $7.39 and a one year high of $21.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.57 million, a P/E ratio of -45.45 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.62 and a 200 day moving average of $15.39.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Capital Southwest had a positive return on equity of 10.17% and a negative net margin of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $16.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.69 million. Analysts expect that Capital Southwest will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.46%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 16.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,474 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Southwest in the third quarter worth about $150,000. 30.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

