Capital Wealth Planning LLC Has $67.92 Million Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 519,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,747 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up 2.6% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $67,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 224.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 13,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 9,208 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 127,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 12,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 205.2% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after buying an additional 24,082 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $5,015,850.00. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $4,327,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 301,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,559,884.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 501,243 shares of company stock worth $68,703,231 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $132.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $325.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $136.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.78. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.72%.

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.00.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

