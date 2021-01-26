Capital Wealth Planning LLC Lowers Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC lessened its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,903 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Facebook by 5.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,019,784 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,505,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,694 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 6.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,755,901 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,126,470,000 after acquiring an additional 948,608 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 15.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,216,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,856 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 1.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,357,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,974,601,000 after acquiring an additional 179,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Facebook by 11.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,775,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,560,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on FB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Facebook from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist raised their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.64.

Shares of FB opened at $278.01 on Tuesday. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $304.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $791.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total transaction of $3,620,830.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,342,137 shares of company stock valued at $365,637,255 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.