Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Announces $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%.

CFFN stock remained flat at $$13.16 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 18,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,335. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.15. Capitol Federal Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $50.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.79 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 4.98%. Research analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert D. Kobbeman sold 2,276 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $25,900.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,465.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CFFN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Capitol Federal Financial from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

