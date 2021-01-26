Cappasity Market Capitalization Tops $616,311.45 (CAPP)

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. During the last seven days, Cappasity has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar. Cappasity has a total market cap of $616,311.45 and $132,148.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cappasity token can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00069306 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $269.11 or 0.00835723 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006950 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00050575 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,429.26 or 0.04438607 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00015457 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00017589 BTC.

About Cappasity

Cappasity (CAPP) is a token. It was first traded on December 4th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 tokens. Cappasity’s official message board is medium.com/cappasity-blog . The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cappasity is artoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cappasity is a global decentralized trustless ecosystem that will allow users and developers to benefit from easy 3D object creation and embedding into websites, as well as mobile and VR/AR applications secured by smart contracts and blockchain technology. To simplify the content exchange between participants from all over the globe and create a borderless AR/VR community network, Cappasity proposes to use a proper utility token (CAPP) as the primary payment vehicle within the Cappasity AR/VR Ecosystem. Cappasity will use its proprietary technological platform as a lever to boost the ecosystem’s growth, and it will provide the community with its API and SDK to integrate new tools and technologies developed by third-party service providers. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cappasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cappasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

