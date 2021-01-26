Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Shares Down 17.5%

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) shares traded down 17.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.02 and last traded at $6.35. 3,433,750 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average session volume of 1,936,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.70.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.39 and its 200-day moving average is $5.03. The stock has a market cap of $129.84 million, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 6.55.

Get Capricor Therapeutics alerts:

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,304.84% and a negative return on equity of 55.79%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 80,000.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,607 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Capricor Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 9.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Capricor Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 26.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 9,372 shares during the last quarter. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAPR)

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

See Also: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Capricor Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capricor Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.