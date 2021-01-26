Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.29

Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.29 and traded as high as $13.00. Capstone Turbine shares last traded at $12.00, with a volume of 1,298,939 shares traded.

CPST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Capstone Turbine from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capstone Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

Get Capstone Turbine alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $132.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 2.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $14.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 million. Capstone Turbine had a negative return on equity of 149.82% and a negative net margin of 30.83%. On average, analysts predict that Capstone Turbine Co. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Frederick S. Hencken III sold 2,569 shares of Capstone Turbine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $27,462.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,694.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darren Jamison purchased 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.65 per share, with a total value of $32,770.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 130,080 shares in the company, valued at $734,952. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 6,156 shares of company stock valued at $34,772 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Capstone Turbine by 4,433.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Capstone Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Capstone Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Capstone Turbine by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 69,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 42,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.31% of the company’s stock.

Capstone Turbine Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPST)

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and accessories for various applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.