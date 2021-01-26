Carbon (CRBN) Price Reaches $0.0790 on Exchanges

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. In the last week, Carbon has traded down 23.5% against the dollar. One Carbon token can currently be purchased for about $0.0790 or 0.00000247 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Carbon has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $132,619.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00052697 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00127848 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00071825 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.79 or 0.00280566 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00069173 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00037483 BTC.

Carbon Token Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 41,194,443 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,874,711 tokens. The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio . Carbon’s official website is crbn.io

Carbon Token Trading

Carbon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carbon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Carbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

