Cardano 24-Hour Volume Tops $2.60 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00001067 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a total market cap of $10.64 billion and $2.60 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cardano has traded down 8.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00043445 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.77 or 0.00152103 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000281 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00010545 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00010633 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003120 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,112,484,646 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org

Buying and Selling Cardano

Cardano can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

