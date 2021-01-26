Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) was downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $39.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. DA Davidson cut shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barrington Research cut shares of Cardtronics from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Gabelli cut shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Truist cut shares of Cardtronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

NASDAQ:CATM opened at $38.81 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.99 and a 200-day moving average of $25.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.62 and a beta of 1.89. Cardtronics has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $46.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $279.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.62 million. Cardtronics had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cardtronics will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cardtronics by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cardtronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,519,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Cardtronics by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 290,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Cardtronics by 50.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 90,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 30,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Cardtronics by 79.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

