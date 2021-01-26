CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Hits New 52-Week High at $125.24

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $125.24 and last traded at $125.13, with a volume of 16128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.96.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KMX. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.63.

Get CarMax alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 7,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total transaction of $921,653.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,386 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,312.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 58,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $6,232,939.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,661,849.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 386,646 shares of company stock valued at $43,820,955. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 86,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 7,474 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in CarMax by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 343,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.