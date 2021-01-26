Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Downgraded by HSBC to “Reduce”

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CCL has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Truist upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.54.

NYSE:CCL opened at $19.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.26. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.27. Carnival Co. & has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91.

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $509,730.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,927.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $102,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,607,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,486,136.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 86.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 13,320 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 109,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 34,491 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 17,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 551,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,951,000 after buying an additional 15,701 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

