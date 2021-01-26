Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Purchased by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 162.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,093 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Vertical Research raised shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays lowered Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $38.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.59. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $41.94.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

