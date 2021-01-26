Carry (CRE) Trading Down 6% This Week

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. In the last week, Carry has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. Carry has a total market capitalization of $13.14 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Carry coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000024 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 30.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000017 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded down 41.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00053551 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Carry Coin Profile

Carry (CRYPTO:CRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 8,278,060,037 coins and its circulating supply is 6,523,512,238 coins. Carry’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, "Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: "An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor." Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. "

