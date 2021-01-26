Cartesi (CTSI) Price Hits $0.0554 on Top Exchanges

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. Cartesi has a total market cap of $11.56 million and approximately $2.74 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cartesi has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar. One Cartesi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0554 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00051062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00130699 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.75 or 0.00284195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00070680 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00069132 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00036804 BTC.

Cartesi Profile

Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 208,629,554 coins. The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi . Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io

Cartesi Coin Trading

