Casa Minerals Inc. (CASA.V) (CVE:CASA) Trading Down 3.3%

Casa Minerals Inc. (CASA.V) (CVE:CASA) traded down 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 40,006 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 35,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a market cap of C$6.11 million and a P/E ratio of -20.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.12.

Casa Minerals Inc. (CASA.V) Company Profile (CVE:CASA)

Casa Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, copper, silver, and molybdenum. It focuses on the exploration of the Pitman Property comprising 15 mineral claims, as well as has an option to acquire 60% interest in the Keaper Property in Terrace, British Columbia.

