Cashaa Price Up 278.4% Over Last Week (CAS)

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 26th. During the last seven days, Cashaa has traded 278.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cashaa token can now be purchased for $0.0844 or 0.00000267 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cashaa has a total market capitalization of $58.16 million and $2.48 million worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cashaa Profile

Cashaa (CAS) is a token. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 689,232,968 tokens. Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cashaa is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH . Cashaa’s official website is www.cashaa.com

Cashaa Token Trading

Cashaa can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cashaa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cashaa using one of the exchanges listed above.

