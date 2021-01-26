CashBet Coin (CBC) Price Reaches $0.0104

CashBet Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. CashBet Coin has a market cap of $1.62 million and $18,630.00 worth of CashBet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CashBet Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000113 BTC on major exchanges including $50.98, $5.60, $20.33 and $32.15. In the last week, CashBet Coin has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00071615 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.84 or 0.00853750 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00007122 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00053003 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000216 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,421.57 or 0.04415831 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00015658 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003107 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00017584 BTC.
According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “
CashBet Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $10.39, $5.60, $33.94, $18.94, $50.98, $24.43, $24.68, $20.33, $7.50, $13.77 and $32.15. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CashBet Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CashBet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
