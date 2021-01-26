Casino Betting Coin (CBC) 1-Day Volume Hits $63,374.00

Casino Betting Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 26th. Casino Betting Coin has a total market cap of $3.92 million and approximately $63,374.00 worth of Casino Betting Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casino Betting Coin token can now be bought for $0.0251 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Casino Betting Coin has traded up 12.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00071607 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $252.19 or 0.00790686 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00007420 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00049567 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,368.27 or 0.04289970 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00015191 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00017483 BTC.

Casino Betting Coin Token Profile

Casino Betting Coin (CRYPTO:CBC) is a token. It was first traded on March 21st, 2018. Casino Betting Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 tokens. Casino Betting Coin’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin . The official website for Casino Betting Coin is casinobettingcoin.com . The official message board for Casino Betting Coin is medium.com/@CashBetCoin

Buying and Selling Casino Betting Coin

