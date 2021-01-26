CasinoCoin Price Down 48.1% Over Last 7 Days (CSC)

CasinoCoin (CURRENCY:CSC) traded down 36.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 26th. One CasinoCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CasinoCoin has a market capitalization of $2.54 million and $6,546.00 worth of CasinoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CasinoCoin has traded 48.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00052033 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.59 or 0.00128314 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00008885 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00072101 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.08 or 0.00284759 BTC.

CasinoCoin Profile

CasinoCoin uses the hashing algorithm. CasinoCoin’s total supply is 39,999,536,393 coins and its circulating supply is 39,999,536,373 coins. CasinoCoin’s official Twitter account is @CasinoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CasinoCoin’s official website is casinocoin.org . The Reddit community for CasinoCoin is /r/casinocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CasinoCoin is a decentralized digital currency designed specifically for the regulated online gambling industry. Built with users, gaming operators and regulators in mind, the CasinoCoin Bankroll Manager application features built-in KYC capabilities, responsible gambling options, and provides an unparalleled user experience never before seen in the online gambling space. “

Buying and Selling CasinoCoin

CasinoCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CasinoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CasinoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CasinoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

