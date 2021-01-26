Castings P.L.C. (CGS.L) (LON:CGS) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $365.94

Castings P.L.C. (CGS.L) (LON:CGS) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $365.94 and traded as high as $369.12. Castings P.L.C. (CGS.L) shares last traded at $363.00, with a volume of 5,524 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £159.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 365.94 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 348.31.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 26th were paid a dividend of GBX 3.57 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 26th. Castings P.L.C. (CGS.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 180.72%.

Castings P.L.C. engages in the iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining Operations segments. The company offers ductile iron castings, spheroidal graphite (SG) iron castings, austempered ductile iron castings, simo castings, grey iron castings, and Ni-resist castings.

