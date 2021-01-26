Catalent (CTLT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Catalent to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Catalent has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at 2.30-2.61 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $845.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.87 million. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect Catalent to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $115.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.90 and a 200-day moving average of $94.11. The firm has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. Catalent has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $120.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

A number of research firms recently commented on CTLT. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Catalent from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Catalent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.80.

In other news, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 13,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $1,405,000.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 2,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $244,900.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,855 shares of company stock valued at $2,072,912. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

