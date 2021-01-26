Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.60

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.60 and traded as high as $6.95. Catalyst Biosciences shares last traded at $6.83, with a volume of 137,915 shares traded.

Several research firms have weighed in on CBIO. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a $20.00 price target on Catalyst Biosciences and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get Catalyst Biosciences alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $150.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.60.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Catalyst Biosciences by 157.8% during the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,411,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after purchasing an additional 863,871 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 17.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,276,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after buying an additional 190,522 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 49.1% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 288,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 94,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 14.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 234,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 29,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 6.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 82,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter. 63.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO)

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various treatments for hemophilia and other rare bleeding disorders using its potent subcutaneous (SQ) coagulation factors that promote blood clotting. Its engineered coagulation factors are designed to overcome the limitations of current intravenous (IV) treatment options, facilitate prophylaxis, and ultimately deliver substantially better outcomes for patients using SQ dosing.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.