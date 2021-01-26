Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.56

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.56 and traded as high as $3.73. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.71, with a volume of 1,662,918 shares changing hands.
Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.88.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.56. The stock has a market cap of $384.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.53.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRX. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $65,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $61,000. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX)
Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome.
See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.