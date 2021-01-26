Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Position Boosted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 245,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,186 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $44,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 12.7% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.6% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.2% in the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total value of $416,081.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,318 shares in the company, valued at $416,081. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,687 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $571,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,635,095. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,531 shares of company stock worth $6,619,389. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar stock opened at $187.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $101.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.50 and a 1 year high of $200.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.60.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.25%.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $171.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.45.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.