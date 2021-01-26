Catex Token (CATT) Price Hits $0.0006

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Catex Token token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Catex Token has a market cap of $471,108.51 and approximately $7,672.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Catex Token has traded up 100.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Catex Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00069834 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $270.45 or 0.00849006 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006762 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00051376 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.96 or 0.04382204 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00015411 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00017702 BTC.

Catex Token Profile

Catex Token (CATT) is a token. It launched on October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,281,915,488 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,234,341 tokens. Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Catex Token is www.catex.io . The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in China, Catex is a transaction mining exchange platform. It provides the users with the ability to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them using the available market pairs. The platform offers a hybrid solution where it is possible to perform crypto transactions and mine the platform tokens (CATT) at the same time, which will be used to return the transaction fees to the users. The expected return value of the fees is 110%. At Catex, 80% of the platform profit will be distributed to users holding CATT daily, the more CATT holding, the more dividends will get. The Catex (CATT) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) mineable Cryptocurrency on the trans-mining exchange, catex.io. As a CATT holder, the user becomes eligible to receive 80% of profits that are shared among CATT holders. The exchange performs weekly buybacks and burns of the circulating supply. CATT token holders also receive airdrops from newly listed projects. “

Catex Token Token Trading

Catex Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Catex Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Catex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Catex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Catex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.