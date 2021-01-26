Catex Token (CATT) Price Reaches $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 26th. One Catex Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Catex Token has a market capitalization of $451,424.61 and $6,734.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Catex Token has traded up 91.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Catex Token

Catex Token is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2018. Catex Token's total supply is 1,281,915,488 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,234,341 tokens. Catex Token's official website is www.catex.io. The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in China, Catex is a transaction mining exchange platform. It provides the users with the ability to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them using the available market pairs. The platform offers a hybrid solution where it is possible to perform crypto transactions and mine the platform tokens (CATT) at the same time, which will be used to return the transaction fees to the users. The expected return value of the fees is 110%. At Catex, 80% of the platform profit will be distributed to users holding CATT daily, the more CATT holding, the more dividends will get. The Catex (CATT) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) mineable Cryptocurrency on the trans-mining exchange, catex.io. As a CATT holder, the user becomes eligible to receive 80% of profits that are shared among CATT holders. The exchange performs weekly buybacks and burns of the circulating supply. CATT token holders also receive airdrops from newly listed projects. “

Catex Token Token Trading

Catex Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Catex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Catex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

