Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II Sells 30,000 Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Stock

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 30,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $249,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

On Thursday, January 21st, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 30,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $259,800.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 40,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total value of $352,400.00.

On Thursday, January 14th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 30,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total value of $246,300.00.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 100,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $798,000.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 40,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.59, for a total value of $303,600.00.

On Monday, December 28th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 30,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total value of $215,100.00.

On Thursday, December 24th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 20,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $144,000.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 30,000 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $214,500.00.

On Friday, December 18th, Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 1,980 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $14,374.80.

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.05. 632,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,458,592. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $9.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.20.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 43.05%. The company had revenue of $54.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.10 million. Analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.44.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,929 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 186.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,666 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 47,330 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 352.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,897 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Recommended Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.