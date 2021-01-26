cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Trading 6.3% Higher

Shares of cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) traded up 6.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.84 and last traded at $3.70. 952,222 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 1,258,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of cbdMD in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.54.

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.70 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in cbdMD by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,439,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 574,997 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of cbdMD in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of cbdMD in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of cbdMD in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of cbdMD by 415.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 20,411 shares during the last quarter.

cbdMD Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD)

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannabidiol (CBD) products. It owns and operates consumer hemp-based CBD brands, such as cbdMD and Paw CBD. Its cbdMD brand products include CDB tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, bath bombs, bath salts, and sleep aids. The company also offers veterinarian-formulated products, including tinctures, chews, and topicals under the Paw CBD brand name.

