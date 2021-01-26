CCOM Group (OTCMKTS:CCOM) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.96

CCOM Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCOM) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.96 and traded as low as $0.87. CCOM Group shares last traded at $0.87, with a volume of 5,000 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $7.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.96.

CCOM Group (OTCMKTS:CCOM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. CCOM Group had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $28.19 million for the quarter.

CCOM Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes heating, ventilating, and air conditioning equipment (HVAC) in the United States. It also distributes whole-house generators; climate control systems; plumbing and electrical fixtures and supplies; and parts and accessories. In addition, the company provides control system design, custom control panel fabrication, technical field support, in-house training, and climate control consultation services for engineers and installers; and designs direct digital control systems, as well as systems that control multi-location facilities through the Internet.

