Ccore (CCO) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $24.00

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded down 38.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Over the last seven days, Ccore has traded down 38.5% against the U.S. dollar. Ccore has a market cap of $9,951.67 and approximately $24.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ccore coin can currently be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00070786 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.99 or 0.00850584 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00007036 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00051533 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,447.28 or 0.04476628 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00015613 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00017575 BTC.

About Ccore

Ccore (CCO) is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ccore is ccore.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Buying and Selling Ccore

Ccore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ccore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

