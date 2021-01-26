Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$2.33 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) will report ($2.33) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.91) and the lowest is ($2.96). Cedar Fair reported earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3,428.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full-year earnings of ($10.98) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.52) to ($10.54). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.33) to ($1.65). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cedar Fair.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($2.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.98) by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $87.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. Cedar Fair’s revenue for the quarter was down 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Cedar Fair from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

FUN stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.47. The company had a trading volume of 5,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,030. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.01. Cedar Fair has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUN. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cedar Fair by 43.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,444,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,173 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 173.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 792,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,251,000 after acquiring an additional 502,575 shares during the last quarter. Akaris Global Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,908,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 626,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,577,000 after acquiring an additional 122,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 541,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,824,000 after acquiring an additional 106,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.51% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

