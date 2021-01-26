CEEK VR Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $128,023.00 (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $1.04 million and $128,023.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 9.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00070680 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $273.08 or 0.00845664 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007006 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00051311 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,464.17 or 0.04534165 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00015571 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00017555 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 603,653,460 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek . The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

CEEK VR can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

