Celo (CELO) Reaches Market Cap of $571.57 Million

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Celo has a market capitalization of $571.57 million and approximately $64.11 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Celo has traded up 43.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Celo coin can currently be purchased for about $3.10 or 0.00009784 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00051204 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00130255 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.71 or 0.00283244 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.48 or 0.00070982 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00069565 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00036657 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,447,717 coins. Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official website is celo.org

Celo Coin Trading

Celo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

