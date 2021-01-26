Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Shares of Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.91 and last traded at $1.96. Approximately 2,857,999 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 2,853,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Cemtrex in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average is $1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Cemtrex had a negative net margin of 22.83% and a negative return on equity of 32.16%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cemtrex stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) by 257.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,300 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.41% of Cemtrex worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cemtrex Company Profile (NASDAQ:CETX)

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides IoT products, wearables, and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, Web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance, as well as develops various applications for virtual and augmented reality markets.

