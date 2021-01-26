Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires 11,406 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,406 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 129.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 55.1% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE PEAK opened at $30.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.65, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.72. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.63 and a 1 year high of $37.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.20.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.51). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 13.46%. The firm had revenue of $597.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.33 million. Healthpeak Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

PEAK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. KeyCorp lowered Healthpeak Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Healthpeak Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.15.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.