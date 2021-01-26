Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires 7,155 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) by 260.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,155 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned 0.24% of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter.

PSJ opened at $165.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.74. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a 12-month low of $70.36 and a 12-month high of $169.63.

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

