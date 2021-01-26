Centaurus Financial Inc. Acquires New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 34,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 7,185.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the period. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $259,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA RPV opened at $65.22 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1-year low of $33.62 and a 1-year high of $69.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.82.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.