Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys 12,010 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 92,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,010 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 171.7% during the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 53.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $17.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.88. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $19.76.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

