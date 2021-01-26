Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 11,891 Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF)

Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned 0.47% of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 151,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,669,000 after acquiring an additional 20,354 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 81.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after acquiring an additional 22,147 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management grew its stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 859.4% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 25,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 22,612 shares during the period.

PTF stock opened at $153.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.27 and a 200-day moving average of $128.83. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.25 and a fifty-two week high of $158.87.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

