Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys Shares of 17,214 SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS)

Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned 1.31% of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF in the second quarter worth $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Nwam LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF stock opened at $105.03 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.95 and a fifty-two week high of $106.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.31.

Featured Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.